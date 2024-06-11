Why Is ‘Shaq Passed Away’ Trending on the Internet? Exploring NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s Death Hoax

The trending topic 'Shaq Passed Away' has caused a stir on the internet, sparking concern and sorrow among fans worldwide. This news spread rapidly earlier in the week, with many fans expressing their condolences and sharing their grief over the passing of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

However, it has now been confirmed that this report is nothing more than a baseless hoax, yet another instance of fake celebrity death rumors circulating online. Despite the widespread panic and grief among fans, Shaquille O'Neal is, in fact, alive and well, bringing relief to his countless admirers.

The false news gained traction when a Facebook page titled 'R.I.P. Shaquille O'Neal' garnered nearly one million likes, prompting a flood of heartfelt messages and tributes. This elaborate hoax included a convincing account of Shaquille O'Neal's passing, leading many fans to express their sadness over the alleged death of the 52-year-old basketball legend.

However, this fake report was met with skepticism by some, with numerous individuals pointing out the lack of coverage by major news networks, a key indicator of its falsehood.

Shaquille O'Neal's death rumor stemmed earlier this year

The rumor surrounding Shaquille O'Neal's death took the internet by storm following his hip surgery in January this year, with fans worldwide expressing concern over the false reports.

The hoax is traced back to the same Facebook account named 'R.I.P. Shaquille O'Neal' that falsely claimed the NBA legend had passed away on January 22, 2024. Despite the account gaining traction online, major media outlets did not corroborate the news, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the rumors.

Shaq himself refuted the claims by appearing on live television shortly after, reassuring fans of his well-being following the surgery. The circulation of an old hospital photo from his hip replacement surgery further contributed to the confusion but had no connection to his recent health status.

Meanwhile, the foundation of the hoax seems to stem from a post on Necropedia, a website known for satirical 'anticipated obituaries,' predicting Shaquille O'Neal's death on January 25, 2024, over a decade ago.

This outdated post resurfaced and led to false reports spreading across social media platforms. Despite the elaborate details presented in the fake obituary, Shaq's team promptly debunked the rumors.

