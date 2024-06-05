Will Cody Rhodes Defend His WWE Title Against AJ Styles In Rematch Set For Clash at the Castle? Find Out

Cody Rhodes might be heading towards defending his WWE Universal Championship once again against AJ Styles, at the WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15. The two had clashed at WWE Backlash, in which Rhodes won over Styles.

However, it seems Styles and his cohorts aren’t done with Cody Rhodes yet. The Phenomenal One pulled a Mark Henry on Rhodes on last week’s SmackDown episode, when he faked his WWE retirement and ended up attacking Rhodes.

While it was clear that Rhodes would exact revenge against Styles at the pay-per-view on June 15, it hasn't been announced that Rhodes’ title would also be on the line.

This has been reported by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. He revealed on his Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) that Cody’s title will indeed be on the line at Clash at the Castle, and the announcement of it would either be made on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW or on Friday Night SmackDown.

Will Cody Rhodes win the second bout against AJ Styles?

While AJ Styles might have Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on his side, Rhodes still has an upper hand over him in the fight. The reason is that Cody is the top babyface of the company right now, as he won the title at WWE WrestleMania 40.

So, dropping it in such a short interval, and that too against someone like AJ Styles, doesn’t make sense. But having said that, the match might have a different ending than Rhodes cleanly winning it.

Can Randy Orton attack Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle?

Cody Rhodes’ former WWE master and his mentor, Randy Orton, might interfere in his match against AJ Styles. And if not Orton, then Roman Reigns might make a return. But, the chances of Orton interfering in the match are high.

It’s because Randy Orton did give hints at having a shot at Cody Rhodes’ WWE title, a few weeks ago. While Orton didn’t record any promo for it, he might attack Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle, which sets the two’s rivalry for SummerSlam 2024 in August.

Apart from Rhodes vs. Styles, the highlight of the pay-per-view would be Drew McIntyre having a shot at Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight title. Since the event is in McIntyre’s home, Scotland, the Scottish Psychopath might clinch victory over Priest. The Clash at the Castle will take place at the Ovo Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

