WWE Announces Second Edition of International Pay-Per-View 'Clash of at the Castle' Ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE is now a global juggernaut and is widely regarded as the biggest professional wrestling provider on the planet. According to a survey, WWE gets telecasted in more than 130 counties in 30 languages, and with that, WWE product reaches more than $1 billion households every week.

WWE is now focusing on expanding its product and is constantly hosting international shows. This year, we already saw WWE hosting a major international show, which was a mega-success for the company.

WWE hosted WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 pay-per-view in Australia, which proved to be a huge success for the company.

This year, WWE is eyeing to host multiple international shows. Later this year, WWE announced they were going to host a pay-per-view in Germany called 'Bash In Berlin' just after WrestleMania 40 WWE will go international and will host the Backlash show in France.

In 2022, WWE hosted an event in the UK called 'Clash at the Castle,' which was a massive success for the company. Two years later, WWE is set to host the second edition of 'Clash at the Castle' pay-per-view.

WWE announced the second edition of the newly added pay-per-view on their social media, “Glasgow will host SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at OVO Hydra.”



The official poster features hometown superstars Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill.

WWE’s All Major Pay Per Views For Year 2024

The WWE product is at its peak, and WWE is trying its best to expand the reach of the company not only in the United States but overseas too. Here is the list of some of WWE's announced pay-per-views.

In the future, WWE will add more shows to the list, which includes major Saudi Arabia events. Some reports suggest WWE will host two events in the Saudi region this year.

April 5: WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony

April 6–7: WWE WrestleMania 40 / WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 4: WWE Backlash in Lyon, France

May 26: WWE NXT Battleground

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank

August 3: Summer Slam 2024

August 31: WWE Bash in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

