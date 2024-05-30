WWE Hall of Famer Reacts to Becky Lynch Leaving For AEW Rumors: 'Definitely Gonna Be Missed'

How long is too long? This question must be on the mind of WWE superstar Becky Lynch. After spending a decade with the company, Becky has finally hinted at leaving the promotion. If not forever, then at least for the time being. She dropped her title to Liv Morgan, agreed to lose the rematch, and then walked out. "To be continued," she wrote on her social media handle.

It's unclear whether Becky has re-signed with WWE, but her contract is set to expire on June 1, 2024. She would then become a free agent. Meanwhile, the rumor mill is buzzing with talks of her potentially joining forces with Tony Khan's AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has spoken about Becky Lynch, addressing the rumors of her AEW switch. He expressed his appreciation for Becky's contributions as a wrestler.

What did Booker T say about Becky Lynch?

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Tony Khan can sign Becky Lynch if she is available. "I read one of the guys said Tony Khan should hire her. And the thing is, he probably will if she becomes available and do it as quick as he possibly can," he said.

Booker T said that he holds Becky Lynch in high regard and that she would be terribly missed if she left the company. “She's definitely gonna be missed because I talk very very highly of Becky Lynch. I talk about how much of a ring general she really is. How good of a true worker that she really is. You not gonna find a better leader than Becky Lynch... But this business doesn't stop, it's gonna keep on moving,” he said.



What did Tony Khan say on signing Becky Lynch?

AEW President Tony Khan without taking Lynch’s name, spoke of signing ‘free agents’ with the company. Speaking on the Rich Eisen show recently, Khan said that he believes in fair business practices and wouldn’t try to “tamper” and do those things.

“I really have a reputation for honesty, and I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business," he said. Besides Tony, AEW star, and former WWE star Chris Jericho has also spoken on Becky Lynch signing with AEW.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tony addressed the possibility of Becky joining AEW. He said that five years ago, she didn’t have any option, but now she has. ‘But there is an option, and who knows what could happen, you know,” Jericho said.

