WWE Legend Defends Cody Rhodes' Championship Run Amid Critic Backlash

The Cody Rhodes era as the Undisputed WWE Champion has lasted for almost two months now. At WrestleMania 40, the American Nightmare brought his story to a close by defeating Roman Reigns and putting an end to his impressive title reign. Cody's reign has been filled with triumphs and has also attracted some criticism.

Recently, while talking to 83 Weeks Show, the legendary Eric Bischoff addressed the criticism regarding Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

Eric Bischoff's opinion

Bischoff mentioned it is not easy to always keep up the momentum for a young babyface. According to him, “

Oh yeah, that's right, he left WWE and now he's come back.' I mean, there was so many layers, and thick layers, not just thin layers, thick layers of amazing story. Is this as good as that? No! Because that's impossible, and even if it was possible, you would get tired of it”

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that it's unrealistic to maintain the same intensity for every rivalry. When a heel goes after a babyface, the audience becomes invested in the latter's journey. However, expecting every storyline to have the same level of emotional engagement as WrestleMania throughout the year is simply not feasible. In fact, fans wouldn't even find it appealing if it were possible.

Cody Rhodes' challengers after WrestleMania 40

Cody's tenure as a champion has been marked by multiple title defenses against different opponents. He has shown commitment and valor against all challengers to prove his worth as the title holder.

Since WrestleMania 40, he has competed in two pay-per-views, BackLash and King & Queen of the Ring, respectively. In France, he beat AJ Styles, producing one of the best matches of the year. In Saudi Arabia, the champion beat Logan Paul to continue his reign as the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the match exceeded expectations.

Besides televised matches, he put the title on the line in non-televised WWE Live shows. Cody overcame challenges from the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles in live events.

The King of the Ring winner Gunther has made a decision to face the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2024. Hence, Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam opponent could be a big name. The Rock pledged to come after Cody once, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them tussle at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

