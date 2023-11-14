Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme explained: Exploring origin of Five Nights at Freddy’s influenced viral sensation

Following the enormous popularity of the film Five Nights at Freddy's, a new phenomenon has spread over TikTok: the Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme. This odd fad has captured the platform's attention, getting inspiration from TidyBear, a bear-shaped trashcan. The meme gained considerable popularity after being misidentified by Polish TikToker '.g.r.b'. Its reach extends well beyond the area of Five Nights at Freddy's fans.

The birth of the meme

The Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme began with a chance encounter between '.g.r.b.' and a bear-shaped trashcan named TidyBear, who wrongly associated it with Freddy Fazbear, the iconic figure from the Freddy Fazbear restaurant. This original video was later replicated by British TikToker 'YeGigglesaurus' (@flossinator), who soon racked up over 550,000 likes. The TikTok shows YeGigglesaurus approaching a similar TidyBear bin and jokingly asking, "Um guys, is this Freddy Fazbear?" to the rhythm of The Living Tombstone's 'Five Nights at Freddy's 1 Song. Despite its June premiere, the meme's popularity has grown, resonating with both die-hard fans and novices.

ALSO READ: Sleepy TikToker takes unexpected solo stroll in locked up cinema hall after dozing off during horror movie

The TikTok takeover

The Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme has developed into a varied trend since its debut. The sound, which came from both the original and YeGigglesaurus' rendition, has infiltrated TikTok, inspiring a slew of weird and funny videos. The meme has evolved beyond its Five Nights at Freddy's roots, providing a soundtrack for a plethora of bear-related stuff. The craze has taken on a life of its own, with bears engaged in unexpected activities such as riding motorbikes or engaging in fistfights. The meme's contagious character is obvious in its worldwide acceptance, capturing both producers and spectators.

Continued popularity amidst FNAF resurgence

The success of the film Five Nights at Freddy's has likely contributed to the meme's long-lasting appeal. The meme acts as a cheerful and hilarious extension of the FNAF universe as fans rekindle their affection for the renowned horror game series. At the time of writing, the original sound of '.g.r.b' had inspired approximately 11,000 videos, while YeGigglesaurus' remix had generated 16,200 new TikToks. The meme's persistence on the platform attests to Five Nights at Freddy's continuing appeal and ability to grab the imagination of a varied audience.

ALSO READ: Ladispoli on edge: Circus lion breaks free; safely captured post rigorous rescue efforts