How did Kokoi Baldo die? Exploring the Voice Philippines star's cause of death at 44

In a tragic turn of events, the Voice Philippines Season 2 star, Kokoi Baldo, has passed away at the age of 44. The reggae singer, known for his soulful renditions, met a fatal accident on Bacolod City’s Circumferential Road. Below are more details regarding this unfortunate incident that took away the life of this beloved artist, leaving a void in the music industry.

The shocking accident

In the early hours of December 8, Kokoi Baldo’s life was cut short in a devastating car accident. Riding his motorcycle along Bacolod’s Circumferential Road, Baldo attempted to overtake a car and tragically lost control, falling off his two-wheeler in a curved section of the road.

The situation took a turn for the worse when a 10-wheeler pick-up truck, loaded with sugarcane and driven by Benny Flor, unknowingly ran over Baldo. Shockingly, Flor continued driving, oblivious to the accident. The extent of the injuries proved fatal, with the reggae crooner succumbing to severe head trauma at the scene.

Kokoi’s wife confirmed the news and requested to remove accident pics from social media

Kokoi Baldo’s manager, Sam, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, urging fans to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. A subsequent plea from Baldo’s wife asked the public to remove any posts depicting the accident scene.

Kokoi Baldo rose to prominence as a four-chair turner in The Voice of the Philippines Season 2. Despite not winning the competition, his performances including renditions of hits like One Day and To Be With You, resonated with fans. Baldo’s musical journey continued as he became the champion of Your Moment, fronting the reggae band Juan Gapang.

Sarah Geronimo's Tribute

Coach Sarah Geronimo, who witnessed Baldo's talent during The Voice, expressed her gratitude for the lessons learned from the late artist. In an Instagram post, she thanked Baldo and wished for his soul to relax in God's presence.

As the family copes with this sizable loss, Kokoi Baldo's wife once again urged social media users to refrain from sharing posts depicting the accident scene, seeking understanding and compassion during this trying period.

Kokoi Baldo's untimely demise has left a void inside the hearts of fans and the music industry alike. As we discover the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing, let us keep in mind the reggae sensation for the joy he added through his music.

