What is Kate Middleton's current health update? Kensington Palace issues statement after Prince Williams pulls out of memorial

Kensington Palace has released an official statement to reassure the public regarding the health of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from surgery.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Feb 28, 2024  |  12:29 PM IST |  3.5K
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton's recovery following abdominal surgery
  • Palace sources reassure public of Middleton's progress, indicating she is recovering well

Kensington Palace has issued an official statement reassuring the public about the health of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from surgery. The 42-year-old had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January and is currently recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as per PEOPLE. 

Prince William's last-minute decision 

Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece, which was hosted by the British royal family. While no specific reason was given for his absence, a palace source confirmed that Middleton "continues to be doing well." William was scheduled to give a reading at the event, but he informed the Greek royals that he would be unable to attend due to personal reasons. 

Continued recovery of Kate Middleton 

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," said a Kensington Palace spokesman. Middleton has been recovering at home since leaving the hospital on January 16th after her surgery as per PEOPLE. Despite William's absence from the memorial service, it is understood that his personal matters are unrelated to King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment. 

According to Kensington Palace, Middleton's surgery was successful, and she is expected to be out of the public eye until after Easter. The palace emphasized Middleton's desire for privacy regarding her health updates, saying, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." 

As Middleton continues to recover, the British royal family, including Queen Camilla, led the congregation at Tuesday's memorial service. The event honored King Constantine of Greece and was attended by members of the British royal family as well as dignitaries from all over the world. 

While Middleton recovers, Prince William's absence from public events indicates the royal household's focus on family and personal matters. As Middleton's health improves, the palace will provide updates as needed while respecting her desire for privacy at this time. 

Know more about Kate Middleton health update:

What surgery did Kate Middleton undergo?
Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January.
When is Kate Middleton expected to resume public duties?
Middleton is expected to resume public engagements after Easter, as per Kensington Palace's statement.
