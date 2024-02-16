Microsoft-backed OpenAI has announced its latest breakthrough, a state-of-the-art text-to-video model named Sora, to keep ahead of competitors in the field.

With this action, OpenAI is demonstrating its dedication to staying ahead of the competition in the quickly developing field of artificial intelligence (AI) in a market where text-to-video technologies are becoming more and more common. While many people on X (Twitter) are praising this innovation, the world's most popular YouTuber Mr Beast is not happy!

Mr Beast begs Sam Altman to not make him homeless

In a humorous appeal, YouTube sensation MrBeast begged OpenAI CEO Sam Altman not to sentence him to a life of "homelessness" following the introduction of the AI chatbot, Sora.

MrBeast and Sam Altman's hilarious banter

Jimmy Donaldson, better known on YouTube as MrBeast, may be feeling the heat from artificial intelligence. Famous for his extravagant antics and altruistic deeds, MrBeast sees a possible threat to his career with the launch of Sora, a potent text-to-video generator.

Sam Altman made the announcement of Sora on X, "Today we are starting red-teaming and offering access to a limited number of creators." To this post, Mr. Beast interjected with a lighthearted plea, "Sam, please don't make me homeless." Sam made sure to reply Mr Beast writing, "Will generate you a video, what would you like?" Mr. Beast replied, "Hmm, a monkey playing chess in a park." Donaldson was promptly satisfied when Altman sent the required video, which showed a monkey playing chess in a matter of seconds.

What is Sora AI?

According to Open AI, Sora can create intricate scenes with several characters, distinct motion styles, and precise background and subject details. In addition to understanding user commands, the model also deciphers how these elements appear in actual situations. In addition, Sora can move a still image, according to a blog post from the company.

