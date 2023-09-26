Exclusive video: 'We both auditioned on the..,' Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma share their first impressions

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's first episode is already out, and fans love the show. With a unique story and an impactful start, the show is already becoming a fan favorite. Kavya, played by Sumbul Touqeer, is ready to slay the screen again after her show Imlie aired. She is cast opposite Mishkat Varma and they have become best friends in a short period. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, they shared their first reactions to working together after being cast on the show.

Sumbul and Mishkat express their reaction upon meeting each other on sets

In conversation with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma about Kavya, they expressed their first reaction towards each other with Pinkvilla. Mishkat said, "I think we auditioned for the show together on the same day. Then we did some mock shows and we hit it off instantly. It has been very easy working with Sumbul. It's too early to say kahi age jake apna koi naya roop na dikhade;(in future please don't show your new version) It has been smooth to work with her."

He continues saying," I think somewhere I'm the male version of Sumbul and she is the male version of me. Our birthday is 2 days apart." Sumbul says, "I'm 15 November and he is 17 November." Mishkant continues, "I think this may be some similarity because of this but now don't become a vamp in my life after this."

Mishkat was also asked about his reaction when he is referred to as Ranbir's lookalike. He reacted to it by saying that he wished it would have been true. He takes these as compliments from people but wishes that he could also act like the Sanju actor.

The show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs from Monday to Friday; with a unique idea to make a difference when differences make it difficult. Stay tuned for more.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares memories of his parents with Khan Sir and Zakir Khan