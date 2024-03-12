Sumbul Touqeer, known for her impeccable acting prowess, has been in the news ever since she starred in the hit show, Imlie. The actress gained a massive fan following for her acting mettle and became a household name. Her chemistry with her co-star Gashmeer Mahajani and then with actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the viewers. Sumbul then did Bigg Boss 16 and now she is currently playing the lead role in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

In Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, her chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma is gaining love from the audience. Along with the love, the rumors of their off-screen friendship are also the talk of the town. Their friendship is often discussed on social media and reports of them being together have often made headlines.

Sumbul Touqeer talks about being linked with co-actors:

Now, Pinkvilla got into a candid conversation with Sumbul Touqeer. We asked whether constant rumors of her linkup with her co-actors affect her and answering this, Sumbul said, "It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen."

Watch Sumbul Touqeer's exclusive interview here-

Advertisement

She continued, "But now I have realized that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can't do anything about it."

Further, Sumbul also discussed her bond with Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon co-star Mishkat Varma, and her friendship with Ulka Gupta.

When talking about his friendship with Sumbul, Mishkat Varma had earlier shared, “It's been a dream; it's been so smooth working with her. Hopefully, moving forward, there won't be any hiccups either. We share a really good off-screen bond, which translates into amazing on-screen chemistry, and I hope it continues like that.”

On the professional front, Sumbul Touqeer is currently playing the lead role in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon and stars opposite Mishkat Varma. In the show, Kavya plays the lead role Kavya Bansal whereas Mishkat essays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma do THIS to beat Mumbai traffic and reach their destination