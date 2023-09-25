EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer reveals who called her from Bigg Boss 16 after seeing Kavya's promo

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is all set to return with a bang with her new show titled Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Sumbul has proved her acting prowess in the hit show Imlie and has achieved immense fame and a massive fan following. She was last in Bigg Boss 16 and will be playing the lead role of Kavya, who is an IAS officer in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In this show, Sumbul will be seen opposite Mishkat Varma. As the show will go air today, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a chat with Sumbul and Mishkat.

Sumbul Touqeer reveals who called her from Bigg Boss 16:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul Touqeer reveals how her friends from the industry reacted to the promo, poster of her new show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. When asked about the feedback she got for the promo from the industry, Sumbul said, "From the time the promos, banners and posters have been released, I have got calls from many people. Archana (Archana Gautam) called me and Sajid (Sajid Khan) sir called me and told me that they had seen my posters and are extremely proud of me. So, people from the industry are calling me, texting me and putting my posters on Instagram stories and telling me that 'We are very proud of you' so from them I'm getting a good response. Because I know them, I'm also feeling very nice and confident."

Speaking about the response, Mishkat Varma added, "Response has been similar to her. People are liking the promos, her look in the show, the message in the show so everyone is liking so fingers crossed."

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon:

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will revolve around the life of a strong, female character, Kavya. Kavya's desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself. Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will go on air from today at 7:30 pm and will air from Monday to Friday.

