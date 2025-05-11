Kylie Jenner NAILS Girlfriend Duties By Helping Timothée Chalamet Get Ready for David Di Donatello Awards; DEETS Inside
Kylie Jenner helps her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, get ready before taking over the 70th David Di Donatello Awards red carpet.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have just made single people jealous by sharing a cute moment. This was before the couple hit the red carpet for the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. A candid glimpse of them was shared by French designer and Tom Ford Creative Director, Haider Ackermann, on his Instagram.
Ackermann shared a screenshot of his FaceTime with Jenner and Chalamet as they were getting ready before the prestigious event. In the screenshot, the reality star was seen helping out her beau by applying a lint remover over his white undershirt.
The designers and Chalamet were also seen smiling in the frame. The picture was part of a carousel post including the Dune actor receiving the special David di Donatello award for his Cinematic Excellence.
The Creative Director also shared a clip of Chalamet and his girlfriend arriving on the red carpet. The Beautiful Boy actor donned a Tom Ford suit, and Jenner looked fabulous in a body-hugging Schiaparelli dress.
Ackermann also shared a wholesome caption that read, “TEAMWORK - Miss K, you’re hired!! I Rome May 7th. BROTHER elegantly in TOM FORD receiving the 70th. David Di Donatello Award.. PROUD AS ALWAYS my Brother - H.”
Jenner and Chalamet’s appearance together comes after the reality show star arrived at the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City, on May 5. She truly turned everyone’s heads as she walked the blue carpet.
Many expected the couple to arrive together, but Jenner went solo and did not disappoint her fans with her look in a custom Ferragamo gown.
