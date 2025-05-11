Will Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise be Honored With A Knighthood From The Crown Amid Ana de Armas Dating Rumors? Sources Reveal

It seems that the list of honors under Tom Cruise’s name may get longer and more impressive. The actor is all set to receive the knighthood from the British monarch, according to sources who revealed to the Daily Mail.

The insiders reportedly told the outlet that Cruise’s team has “sounded out already.” At this point, his fans can only wait to find out if this is actually going to happen, as there is no official announcement from Buckingham Palace.

But, even if Cruise receives the honor, it shouldn't come as a surprise since he has already proved why he is one of the greatest actors time and again.

Although the palace hasn't officially rolled out the news, the Mission: Impossible star could possibly receive the honor as early as next month in King Charles' Birthday Honors, per the report.

Previously, famous Americans, including Steven Spielberg, Bill Gates, and Angelina Jolie, were granted the honorary knighthood or damehood by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But apart from possible honor, Cruise will also be receiving the British Film Institute fellowship on Monday, per Deadline.

But these aren't the only reasons why his name has been dominating headlines. Many are speculating that he and actress Ana de Armas may be romantically linked, as they have been spotted together on different occasions.

The duo became a talk of the internet in April when TMZ reported that Cruise and Armas jetted off to the United Kingdom from Madrid, Spain. As per the outlet, the Mission: Impossible actor and the Blade Runner 2049 actress landed at Farnborough Airport.

