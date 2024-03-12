Sumbul Touqeer has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers with her acting chops. Apart from being a talented actress, Sumbul is also a trained dancer and has participated in reality shows like Dance India Dance and Bigg Boss 16. Soon, after her impressive stint in the controversial reality show, Sumbul bagged a daily soap Kavya: Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon, and has been playing the titular role in the show.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sumbul Touqeer spoke at length about her current show, fasting in Ramadan, childhood memories of the Eid celebration, and more.

Sumbul Touqeer reveals not fasting in Ramadan amidst shoot

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the Imlie actress about Ramadan and if she fasts during the month. Sumbul explained that the festival is not just about not eating or fasting and there's more to it. She said, "It's not just about not eating, there's more to it. There are things that one needs to follow which can not be done while shooting."

She added that she prefers to follow the fast in its truest essence and thus she fasts when she gets off from the shoot.

Take a look at the entire exclusive video of Sumbul Touqeer here-

Sumbul Touqeer shares her childhood memories of the Eid celebration

Sumbul Touqeer recalled her childhood days when she used to stay in Delhi with her family. She shared that a few days before Eid, the entire extended family would gather at their house in Katni and all the cousins (10 kids) would gather together on Eid day and form a line, height-wise, to take Eidi from each member of the family.

She mentioned that after getting the Eidi, they would contribute 10 rupees each and would go to a nearby park and eat things brought from the collected money. She said, "It used to be a lot of fun with the entire family being together."

When asked if she still follows the same tradition with her group of cousins, she said, "Not really. Now, we are all grown up and are busy in our respective lives. We are here and I'm busy with shoot; some cousins are busy with studies and jobs thus we can't catch up like before."

Sumbul Touqeer on getting Eidi

Furthermore, Sumbul candidly revealed that her father gives her Eidi and takes it back. She added, "When we used to return from Katni to Delhi, Papa would ask for our Eidi and we would hand it over to him thinking we would ask for it later. But when we used to ask him to give us the money, he would say that we already used it."

She also added that she asks for Eidi on the sets of her show.

Sumbul Touqeer on Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sharing her thoughts on taking up Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Sumbul stated that she is happy that she chose this project because the makers haven't deviated from the core concept of the show. She revealed that the producers still keep briefings and make sure that in every episode, the core concept of the show is reminded to the audience.

She also shared that she shares a great comfort level with her co-actor Mishkat Varma and she can discuss scenes and suggest additions to him as she's sure he wouldn't get offended by her input.

