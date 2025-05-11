Tom Cruise Makes RARE Comment About Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Amid Ana de Armas Dating Rumors; Says ‘Obviously She’s Great…’

Tom Cruise turned heads when he praised his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, while discussing their movie Eyes Wide Shut. The film, released in 1999, was directed by Stanley Kubrick.

According to Deadline, Cruise discussed the film and Kidman during his interview with Sight and Sound, the magazine published by the British Film Institute.

Advertisement

While talking about the film, the actor said, “It was a great experience. I was very excited to do it.” Cruise added that he knew Stanley’s films very well and was introduced to him by Sydney Pollack. He added that Kubrick called Pollack, saying that he wanted to collaborate with him and sent him a fax.

Cruise mentioned flying to his house and landing in his backyard. He read the script the day before, and they spent the day conversing about the same.

The Mission: Impossible actor shared that he knew all of Kubrick’s films and also reflected on speaking with Martin Scorsese about the filmmaker and Pollack.

Cruise told the outlet, “Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress.”

Further, in the interview with the abovementioned publication, Cruise added that he knew it was going to be a long shoot and Kubrick told him they would complete it in 3 or 4 months.

Advertisement

The actor stated, “And I said, ‘Stanley, look, I’m here for you. Whatever it’s going to take, we’re going to do this…’ I thought the film was very interesting, and I wanted to have that experience.”

The Jerry Maguire star, making a rare comment about Kidman, comes amid the reported dating rumors with actress Ana de Armas circulating online.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Taylor Swift's Team Breaks Silence on Official Summons, 'Never Set Foot on Set...'