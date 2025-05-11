Top Highest Grossing Films in Kerala: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum tops surpassing 2018
On the whole, Thudarum has grossed Rs. 106.50 crore in India and USD 10 million (Rs. 85.50 crore) overseas for a worldwide total of Rs. 192 crore.
The Malayalam film Thudarum grossed Rs. 3.80 crore approx on its third Saturday yesterday in Kerala, pushing its total to Rs. 90 crore. With this, the Mohanlal-starrer has become the highest-grossing film of all time in the state, surpassing 2018.
Since 2000, eight films have become “All Time Grosser” in the state of Kerala, and Mohanlal has starred in five of them, starting from Narasimham in 2000. In fact, even before it was a Mohanlal film, Aaram Thamburan (1997), was the top grosser. Of the nearly 325 months since then, a Mohanlal film has been the reigning all-time grosser in close to 270, underscoring his unmatched dominance at the Kerala box office.
The Top Ten Highest-Grossing Films in Kerala are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Thudarum (16 days)
|2025
|Rs. 90.00 cr.
|2
|2018
|2023
|Rs. 89.50 cr.
|3
|L2: Empuraan
|2025
|Rs. 86.25 cr.
|4
|Aadujeevitham
|2024
|Rs. 79.00 cr.
|5
|Pulimurugan
|2016
|Rs. 78.50 cr.
|6
|Aavesham
|2024
|Rs. 76.00 cr.
|7
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 73.00 cr.
|8
|Manjummel Boys
|2024
|Rs. 72.00 cr.
|9
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs. 66.00 cr.
|10
|Lucifer
|2019
|Rs. 64.00 cr.
Thudarum remains firmly on track to inaugurate the coveted Rs. 100 crore club in Kerala. EOD today, the film will be less than Rs. 6 crore short of the triple-digit figure, which it should take not more than three days to top.
NOTE: Ajayante Randam Moshanam is outside the top ten with Rs. 60 crore, but when including the 3D charges, it comes ninth in the list with Rs. 68.75 crore.
