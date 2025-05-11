Alia Bhatt The Royals Vikram Gaikwad Sajid Khan Kavya Trehan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vikram Gaikwad Vikram Gaikwad Bhool Chuk Maaf Met Gala 2025

Top Highest Grossing Films in Kerala: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum tops surpassing 2018

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 11, 2025  |  11:49 AM IST |  3K
thudarum
Mohanlal in Thudarum

The Malayalam film Thudarum grossed Rs. 3.80 crore approx on its third Saturday yesterday in Kerala, pushing its total to Rs. 90 crore. With this, the Mohanlal-starrer has become the highest-grossing film of all time in the state, surpassing 2018. 

Since 2000, eight films have become “All Time Grosser” in the state of Kerala, and Mohanlal has starred in five of them, starting from Narasimham in 2000. In fact, even before it was a Mohanlal film, Aaram Thamburan (1997), was the top grosser. Of the nearly 325 months since then, a Mohanlal film has been the reigning all-time grosser in close to 270, underscoring his unmatched dominance at the Kerala box office.

The Top Ten Highest-Grossing Films in Kerala are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross
1 Thudarum (16 days) 2025 Rs. 90.00 cr.
2 2018 2023 Rs. 89.50 cr.
3 L2: Empuraan 2025 Rs. 86.25 cr.
4 Aadujeevitham 2024 Rs. 79.00 cr.
5 Pulimurugan 2016 Rs. 78.50 cr.
6 Aavesham 2024 Rs. 76.00 cr.
7 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 73.00 cr.
8 Manjummel Boys 2024 Rs. 72.00 cr.
9 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 66.00 cr.
10 Lucifer 2019 Rs. 64.00 cr.

Thudarum remains firmly on track to inaugurate the coveted Rs. 100 crore club in Kerala. EOD today, the film will be less than Rs. 6 crore short of the triple-digit figure, which it should take not more than three days to top.

On the whole, Thudarum has grossed Rs. 106.50 crore in India and USD 10 million (Rs. 85.50 crore) overseas for a worldwide total of Rs. 192 crore.

NOTE: Ajayante Randam Moshanam is outside the top ten with Rs. 60 crore, but when including the 3D charges, it comes ninth in the list with Rs. 68.75 crore. 

