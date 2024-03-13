Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently busy with her lead role in the television drama, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. She stars opposite Mishkat Verma and the actress balances the roles of a daughter, a wife, and an IAS officer. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul talked about the show’s plot, her learnings from the character, and her personality development after the show.

Sumbul on Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon not digressing from its plot

Talking about Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon receiving amazing reviews from the audience, Sumbul Touqeer shared, “I Feel Very Grateful and I feel that when I decided to take up the show, from then till now, I just feel that I did very well because our producers, our writers, everyone is so determined to follow the track of the main story, and I really like it. We are still as determined as we were on Day 1.”

Watch the full interview of Sumbul Touqeer here:

Sumbul’s learnings from her character in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

On being asked about the learning from her character in the show, Sumbul admitted that there are a lot of things she learnt from Kavya. Talking about one important learning, she shared, “Whenever you watch any episode, you will see there are many moments when Kavya breaks down and cries, but you know once she completely vents out, she is herself again. She gathers herself and gets to work. I really like this quality.”

Adding why all of us need to follow this in our life, she continued, “Sometimes, in starting, she also had a learning journey. She used to make impulsive decisions that had consequences, but now she has learned. It’s the same for us, sometimes in certain situations, we say or do things impulsively that we regret later. So, we should be patient for a while, think and then do the right thing.”

How Sumbul has evolved as a person after Kavya?

Every show is different for actors and “Previously, I used to get into the flow of things. I used to say something or do it, but now, I think patiently before that. If there’s any problem at home, even when papa is also panicking, I try to think about what should I do.”

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also revealed that because of this impulsive nature, when she is unable to decide what to do, she has missed out on important opportunities.

