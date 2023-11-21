EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma share the advice they would give to their younger selves

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma are currently seen in the new television serial Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The two co-actors recently sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla where they played rapid-fire rounds, answered questions, and made interesting revelations. Curious to know about their conversation? Read along to get insights from their conversation.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma shared advice for their younger self

In our conversation, we asked Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma about what advice they would give to their 16-year-old self if they could travel back in time. While Sumbul shared personal advice that all of us need to hear at a certain point in life, Mishkat gave professional advice.

The actress said, “Life mein log aate hain, jaate hain, (People keep entering and leaving your life) don’t get affected by that, just move on.” Mishkat shared, “Work hard.”

Watch the full interview here!

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon premiered on September 25, 2023. The story which portrays Sumbul Touqeer in the lead role of Kavya shows her aspirations as a middle-class girl of becoming an IAS officer. Mishkat plays the role of Adhiraj whose influence will be quite instrumental in shaping Kavya’s aspirations and helping her overcome challenges life throws at her.

In the same chat with us, Sumbul talked about working with Mishkat on the serial. She said, "He has been quite supportive and when you have a nice 'actor' opposite you, things get easier. There are many 'stars' in the TV industry, but there are very few 'actors' and Mishkat is one of the best actors that I've ever worked with".

On the other hand, Sumbul Touuqeer has made a name for herself in the industry. The actress garnered immense fame for her role as the lead character in the serial, Imlie.

Besides serial, she ventured into the reality TV space with Bigg Boss 16. It might come as a surprise to many, little Sumbul participated in Dance India Dance Lil Masters.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya pens appreciation post for wife Disha Parmar; lauds her ‘calm' pregnancy journey to motherhood