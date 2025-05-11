Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan pay emotional tribute to 'dada’ Vikram Gaikwad; ‘A true magician who…’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Celebrated makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 65. With his skills and craftsmanship, he brought numerous film characters to life as iconic figures. The news of his demise deeply affected the film fraternity. Stars like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, and many others expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes.

Actor Ranveer Singh paid tribute, sharing emojis including a dove and a broken heart in memory of the artist, affectionately calling him "Dada."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "I had the pleasure to work with Vikram Gaikwad sir in Badlapur. He helped me design my look, every detail. A true magician who pushed Indian Cinema ahead. Thank u dada. Om Shanti."

Actor Aamir Khan’s production house expressed grief over Vikram Gaikwad’s passing through an Instagram post. The statement mentioned that Aamir Khan had the privilege of collaborating with Gaikwad on films such as Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti, among others.

They described him as a “true maestro” whose artistry helped shape numerous unforgettable on-screen characters. The message also extended heartfelt condolences to Gaikwad’s family on behalf of Khan and the entire team at Aamir Khan Productions, adding that he would be dearly missed.

Mrunal Thakur was at a loss for words and wrote, "Vikram Dada. I really can't believe this." Gaikwad’s final rites took place at 4:30 PM on Saturday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, with the presence of his loved ones, close friends, and several personalities from the film industry.

The National Award-winning artist began his journey in cinema with the movie Sardar and went on to make a remarkable contribution to both Hindi and regional films. His body of work features several acclaimed titles such as 83, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 3 Idiots, Omkara, Delhi-6, Kaminey, Sanju, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Gaikwad held a respected place in Marathi cinema, having contributed to notable historical dramas like Lokmanya, Fatteshikast, and Sher Shivraj. His talent spanned across languages and genres, with his artistry evident in celebrated projects such as Ponniyin Selvan, O Kadhal Kanmani, and Balgandharva.

A two-time recipient of the National Film Award, Gaikwad was honored with the Best Makeup Artist award for his work on The Dirty Picture in 2012 and the Bengali film Jaatishwar in 2014.

