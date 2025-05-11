WATCH: Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis step out together again amidst Aarti Ravi's statement

Ravi Mohan and his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis, seem unfazed by the ongoing controversy surrounding them. After being spotted together at the #VelsWedding in Chennai, the duo made another appearance at the reception last night. Despite facing backlash following Aarti Ravi’s explosive statement, the two continue to appear together, adding more fuel to the relationship rumors.

Meanwhile, several videos of Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa from Ishari K Ganesh's daughter Preethaa and Lushvin Kumar’s reception have gone viral on social media. In the clips, the rumored couple can be seen entering the venue together, all smiles. They interact cheerfully with people and appear to be in high spirits.

For the evening, Ravi Mohan opted for a classic black shirt paired with matching pants and a navy blue blazer. Meanwhile, Kenishaa wore a bright yellow lehenga with minimal jewelry.

Take a look at the video below:

For those unaware, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa's appearance at the Vels wedding on Friday created a sensation. It marked their first public appearance since the actor’s divorce announcement with Aarti Ravi. While the two have never officially confirmed their relationship, their presence together has certainly sparked numerous rumors.

Take a look at their photo below:

However, shortly after Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis’ appearance, Aarti Ravi took to her social media handle to share an emotional note. She mentioned how she has been caring for her two sons.

The actress shared that she stayed “silent” for a year, not out of weakness but to protect her sons' peace. She said she endured accusations without responding, choosing not to make her children pick sides. She also spoke of raising their sons alone, without support, and facing eviction.

"My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them these are not just oversights. They are wounds," Aarti concluded.

Take a look at the full note below:

