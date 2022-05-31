Banni Chow Home Delivery Episode 1 Review: Decent watch but nothing majorly missed if skipped

A young girl known across the city for her lip-smacking delicacies knows only one thing- to fill stomachs with good food and hearts with pure love.

Banni, a young, beautiful girl, is an entrepreneur at a very young age, and successfully runs a food home-delivery business in Jodhpur that she proudly calls Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Essayed by Ulka Gupta, Banni is a fierce yet a soft soul who gives love in return for love, but won’t hesitate to spew fire for fire.

She not only feeds people her incredible food delicacies, but also a lot of love and warmth: something that is completely missing from Yuhaan's life. Yuhaan, a young boy with special needs. After losing his mother at a very young age, all he seeks is some love.

Yuhaan's only pillar of support is his aging grandfather, who, after establishing a multi-million empire, is considered to be of no good use now, by his own family post his retirement.

Yuhaan's stepmother has seamlessly managed to ruin his mental health even more, after stepping in as Yuvaan’s new mom and the 'karta' of the business empire.

How Banni coincidentally happens to bump into a disturbed Yuhaan and how in the future she would probably heal him through her delicious food and with a lot of love and warmth, seems to be forming the base plot of the new television serial.

The show stars Ulka Gupta, Pravisht Mishra, Parvati Sehgal, Sonal Vengurlekar, Payal Gupta, Priyank Tatariya, Alpesh Dixit, Ayush Anand, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Pooja Singh.

Although the show looks promising – more so because of the cast – but, somehow, it is not a storyline that viewers haven't seen or heard of before. A strong young woman taking charge of a rich boy with special needs, and changing his life for the good, is a plot that viewers have seen before in the history of television and Bollywood too.

The character of Banni is portrayed a bit over-the-top with her being extremely lively, bubbly, talkative and moreover, unnecessarily loud with a history of deep-rooted traumas, like probably every other girl-next-door protagonist. Well portrayed by Ulka Gupta, yet we feel that the makers probably could have toned down the character a bit.

Overall, the show makes for a decent watch!