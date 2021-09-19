Bigg Boss OTT Finale Review: This KJo led episode was a perfect mixture of drama, entertainment & humour

Even while everyone was waiting for ’s Bigg Boss 15, the sudden announcement of Bigg Boss OTT’s first season had come as a surprise to many. This led show premiered in August, and after a run of six weeks, the show came to an end today with Divya Agarwal bagging the winner’s trophy, while Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt were the runners ups. As expected from the finale, it was truly over the top with the correct mixture of drama, entertainment, humour and interesting performances.

One of the most surprising moments of the episode was when Pratik Sehajpal chose to exit the race with an intention to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. This twist was introduced in a classic Bigg Boss style. Neha Bhasin’s heartfelt performance for Shamita and Pratik was also well planned with interesting songs, including Dostana’s ‘Jaane Kyun’ and ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from Tiger Zinda Hai. The act stuck to the theme of Neha's journey on the show and her friendship with a few others. However, the makers didn’t get the other evicted contestants to do a lot in the grand finale episode except for cheering, which was kind of a letdown.

Considering it was the last episode, the contestants including Shamita and Divya, who are usually at loggerheads, were warm and friendly towards each other, and it was a pleasant change for the Big Boss OTT viewers. However, I believe Karan Johar was far more entertaining on the premiere night, and let the contestants take the front seat in the last episode of this season. Guests Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s appearance was entertaining but seemed a bit stretched too. Lastly, the show truly ended on a high note with Divya Agarwal lifting the coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 has entertained a lot of people, and I am sure it won’t be long before the makers announce its return with the second season.

