Bigg Boss OTT Highlights: From Shamita Shetty’s entry to Pratik Sehajpal’s heated arguments; Read Deets

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited shows of the year, and this time it has kickstarted with an OTT version, which is being hosted by . The premiere night was a mix of entertaining performances, some drama, and also an interesting twist - something that is very much expected out of the reality show. It began with a performance by KJO, after which he started introducing all the contestants. He also introduced them to the theme of the show, which will remain a constant through the season.

Raqesh Bapat was the first contestant introduced by the filmmaker. Other participants who will be a part of this season include, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat and Ridhima Pandit, among a few others. With the excitement around the show already at its peak, check out the top 5 highlights from the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan Johar’s sense of humour

Besides all the drama and the performances, what made Bigg Boss premiere night entertaining was KJO’s interaction with the contestants. His witty responses, catchy one liners, and engaging conversations kept the show going.

‘Stay Connected’ theme

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT have introduced a theme called ‘Stay Connected’. This requires the contestants to remain in a pair through the season, and if the connection breaks at any point then both the contestants in the pair have to bid goodbye to the show. Looks like this theme will definitely bring a lot of twists and turns in Bigg Boss OTT.

Shamita Shetty’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT

Amidst the controversy that involves her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty’s entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house has raised a few eyebrows. Not directly naming anyone, but the actress even spoke about her decision of entering the show amidst the situation outside.

Pratik Sehajpal’s heated arguments

Soon after Pratik’s entry, he got into an argument with Zeeshan Khan. This was followed by more heated discussions with a few other contestants, last being Divya Agarwal with whom he has even worked before.

The end twist

In a classic Bigg Boss style, they introduced a twist in the end which resulted in Divya Agarwal not finding a connection for the house. This led to her being nominated for eviction in the first week itself. Now what will happen next, is for you to see on the show.

