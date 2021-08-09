Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Review: Host Karan Johar keeps the entertainment quotient high

Bigg Boss OTT started streaming on Voot today, and like always it began with a grand premiere, this time hosted by . The filmmaker made an impressive entry by performing on some of the hit songs from his films including, “It's The Time To Disco”, “Saajanji Ghar Aaye” and “Radha”. KJO is known for his wit, sense of humour, and for being a great conversationalist, and all these skills were made an optimum use of on the premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan made sure that he keeps everyone entertained with his one liners and sharp comebacks.

Bigg Boss OTT has an interesting line up of celebrity contestants, some known while some not-so-popular. However, what made few of these appearances interesting is their conversation with Karan, who largely kept it fun and sassy. While some of the contestants chose to entertain the audience with singing and dance performances, including Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal chose to add to the drama quotient by getting into an argument with almost all the contestants.

His attempt seemed to be forced, and made it a not-so-pleasant viewing experience. The makers have even introduced the ‘Stay Connected’ theme, which binded the contestants into a pair, which they are supposed to maintain till the end of the OTT season. This theme is bound to arouse some conflicts in the future, and might also become a reason for love blossoming inside the house - both will work in the favour of the makers. Adding a theme to the digital version, has given a direction to the show and some clarity in the format to the audience as well.

The makers even got onboard for the premiere night, and while her interaction with Karan was entertaining, the parts where she spoke about the female contestants before they chose their respective partners, seemed unnecessary and forceful.

Lastly, I would personally prefer to watch the show on television, but considering that Bigg Boss OTT’s premiere night kept the entertainment quotient high, one can expect more fireworks from this version in the upcoming days.

