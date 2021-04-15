EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee confirms shifting the show’s base to Goa; Many other shows to follow

Kundali Bhagya and Apna Time Bhi Aayega too will be shot in Goa. Their team will start filming in the Coastal state from next week.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government announced further restrictions after a constant rise in the Covid-19 cases has been reported in the state. Owing to the restrictions on shoot in Mumbai, many television shows have decided to shift base so that they can continue filming. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt about the locations where some of these shows will be shot in the forthcoming days. A source close to the development informs that Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Apna Time Bhi Aayega will be shot in Goa. Their team will start filming in the Coastal state from next week.

“The team of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will be filming in Jaipur, while Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti team will be shooting in Surat. All the permissions are being worked out for many of the shows,” informs a source in the know. Confirming the news of Kumkum Bhagya shifting to Goa, Pooja Banerjee who plays Rhea in the show says, “To be honest, it was disheartening to hear that shooting for films and serials were stopped in Mumbai as this would not only impact the livelihood of us actors, but also the several daily wage earners who are dependent on the entertainment Industry. However, having said that I know we needed to break the chain and I totally support the government's decision.”

She further adds, “Coming to Kumkum Bhagya, the team has decided to continue its shoot in Goa and I am happy that we're working and we will continue to inspire and entertain our audience. I've always believed that the show must go on, so we gotta do what we have to do, but I'll miss Sandeep (her husband) a lot. We'll be creating a bio-bubble in Goa, which I feel will be much safer because we will not be meeting anyone else other than the people on shoot, who will be regularly tested as well. So it will actually be safer than shooting in Mumbai,” Pooja signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mona Singh on challenges faced while doing Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: There was an accident...

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×