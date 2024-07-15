Sriti Jha, one of the popular actresses in the television industry is currently entertaining the audience with her show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye. The show is receiving widespread praise, especially for the chemistry between Sriti and Arjit Taneja. Recently, Sriti shared a stunning vacation picture from Positano, Italy, which is sure to lift your Monday blues.

Sriti Jha shares beautiful pictures from her vacation to Positano, Italy

The Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in a stylish outfit against a breathtaking backdrop of mountains, ocean, and blue skies. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Positano blue :) #throwback #positano #italy #girlstravellingsolo.”

In the picture, she looked beautiful in a white halter-neck knitted top, perfectly paired with a black pleated flared skirt. Her choice of minimal jewelry included small golden hoop earrings, while she tied her hair in a bun and subtle makeup added a finishing touch to her elegant outfit.

As soon as Sriti Jha uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, mom-to-be actress Drashti Dhami commented, “Sooo pretty.” Nia Sharma reacted with a heart and wrote, “Killin’it.”

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Beautiful girl with beautiful view.” Another fan commented, “Pretty Girl!! Can't take off my eyes from you!”

Earlier, the actress shared glimpses from her vacation in Italy. Most recently, she posted a few pictures from Rome. She looked adorable in pink as she enjoyed her food in the streets of Rome.

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a renowned television name and is known for her acting talent and widespread popularity. She gained fame with her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia won the hearts of audiences.

Beyond this iconic role, Sriti has showcased her versatility in shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also made a cameo appearance with Arjit Taneja in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

