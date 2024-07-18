Mouni Roy and Sriti Jha are the most talented and popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to impress the audience with their performance.

They have been best friends for years now. Recently, Sriti posted a picture in her favorite shoes and guess who gifted them? Her beloved bestie Mouni Roy!

Mouni Roy and Sriti Jha redefine friendship goals with designer flair

The Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself in her favorite shoes. She wrote, “@mouniroy gifting me my favorite shoes.”

In the photo, Sriti flaunted women’s Gucci ace sneakers with a webbed design, priced at approximately INR 71,085. She looked stunning in an oversized white shirt over a white top, paired with a pleated skirt, accessorized with a golden bracelet, and kept her hair open.

Sriti and Mouni frequently engage on social media, serving major best friends' goals. In Sriti's recent post from her Italy getaway, Mouni commented, "Cutie beauty," highlighting their close bond.

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has become a popular name in television due to her exceptional talent. She received praise as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia won over audiences.

Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility in shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja star as the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which premiered on November 27. The show has won the hearts of viewers with its engaging storyline, featuring Sriti as Amruta and Arjit as Virat.

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy became popular for her roles in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, establishing herself as a leading actress on television. She has also appeared in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

In 2010, she played the role of Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah. Mouni has also made her mark in Bollywood with films like Gold, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Blackout, and more.

