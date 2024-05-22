Mahhi Vij might have been off the radar for quite some time now, but she always stays in the limelight through her strong social media presence. The gorgeousness keeps her fans updated by posting pictures and reels on her Instagram account. She is best known for Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

Recently, Mahhi interacted with Telly Masala. During the chat, she recounted her struggling days in the showbiz and shared a distressful casting couch experience she faced when she came from Delhi to Mumbai.

Mahhi Vij’s casting couch incident

Mahhi Vij said that during her initial days in the industry, she got a call from a person who claimed himself to be a shooting coordinator. She agreed to meet him and went to Juhu along with her sister in his car. While Mahhi saw it as a promising opportunity, it was not the case. She realized the same after talking to that man.

The 42-year old actress stated, "Woh humein album mein photos dikha raha hai aur fir rate card dikha raha hai. Fir usne bola idhar aapki photo lag jaaegi aur aapka rate card ban jaaega. Maine kaha, negative nahi sochte hain toh maine kaha pucha per day shoot karenge, uska hai? Usne kaha nahi nahi, rate card, aap cruise pe jaaoge, toh maine kaha performance ke liye, usne kaha nahi nahi, aap samjho naa."

(He was showing us photos in the album along with the rate cards. Then he said your photo will be here and your rate card will be ready. I tried shaking off negative thoughts and asked him if he was talking about the per day shoot amount. He said no ‘you will go on a cruise’. I again asked him ‘for the performance?’. He said no, you try to understand)".

The Balika Vadhu actress said that as soon as they sensed something was wrong there, her sister grabbed that person’s hair in her hand as they were sitting in the backseat of the car. They then managed to escape the entire situation and ran away.

Take a look at Mahhi Vij’s latest Instagram post:

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij was born in Delhi. She shifted to Mumbai to pursue her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 17 years. Mahhi began her acting innings with Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She forayed into TV with Akela in 2006 and gained prominence after portraying Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

On the personal front, Mahhi Vij has been married to Jay Bhanushali since 2011. The couple have one biological daughter, Tara and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

