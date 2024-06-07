EXCLUSIVE: Avinesh Rekhi on playing character named Sarab in Udaariyaan after Choti Sardarni; 'My exit from...'

Udaariyaan is headed towards yet another leap and post that actors Avinesh Rekhi, Aditi Bhagat and Shreya Patni are seen playing the new faces of the show. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actress Rinku Dhawan will join the show playing the character of Rekhi's mother. Now, we got in touch with Avinesh Rekhi and asked him about his role in the show, his thoughts on playing Sarab again, and more.

Avinesh Rekhi on playing character named Sarab

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Avinesh Rekhi shared his thoughts and reaction on playing a character named Sarab again. For the unversed, Rekhi played the same named character in Choti Sardarni a few years ago. He said, "My reaction was surprising as it brings back many memories to me... But then it was channel and productions' decision and because I felt unsatisfied with my exit from Choti Sardarni, bringing Sarab alive again on screen was a boon to me."

Take a look at the post leap promo of Udaariyaan here:

Post Choti Sardarni, Avinesh retained his turban look and bagged many shows like Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na and Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. We asked him about his turban look and he said, "I suppose it has been lucky for me... Infact it is Baba jis blessing that comes with it..."

Avinesh Rekhi on bagging Udaariyaan

Talking about being a part of the show, Avinesh said, "While I was a part of Choti Sardarni, Udaariyaan was launched. I had watched couple of the episodes then and the way Sargun (Mehta) and Ravi (Dubey) had brought out Punjabi culture to screen was amazing. Their understanding about the story is tremendous and being actors themselves they have an exclusivity to it..

He added, "My character Sarab in the show is very vibrant, strong, and lovable; he is rooted to his culture and brings freshness to the storyline..."

Avinesh Rekhi on his previous shows not gaining enough TRPs

When asked about his previous show not fairing well on the TRP charts, Rekhi said, "Well, I always to do justice to my character and I am fortunate that I have always got good shows with good storyline and I am happy with that... Rest is all destiny... All I want is my fans and audience to be happy and entertained by my show."

Udaariyaan started with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya playing lead roles. After leap, Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra and Hitesh Bharadwaj were roped in to helm the show. It took yet another leap, paving the way for Alisha Parveen, Aditi Bhagat, and Anuraj Chahal to play the new faces of the show.

Currently, after a generation leap, the show features Avinesh Rekhi (Sarab), Aditi Bhagat (Haniya), and Shreya Patni (Meher) in the lead roles.

Rinku Dhawan on joining Udaariyaan

Rinku Dhawan exclusively told Pinkvilla about the role she's playing in Udaariyaan. She said, "My role is that of a stepmother to the lead, Avinesh Rekhi. She is a bit of a selfish woman who wants things only for herself and her kids. She manipulates, utilizes, and misuses others through their emotions. My look is that of a full Punjabi kudi."

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant was all praises for the producer duo Ravi and Sargun as well.

