Sargun Mehta is renowned for her work in the Punjabi entertainment industry. From movies to music videos, she consistently showcases her versatility. She is currently at the peak of her career.

Sargun recently participated in a ‘What’s in My Bag’ segment with Pinkvilla, Sargun Mehta opened up about the stereotypes she has faced and how she overcame them. She also discussed her new show, Badal Pe Paon Hai, which revolves around a girl from Punjab, who pursues a career in the stock market.

Sargun Mehta talks about stereotypes

When asked if she had ever been subjected to stereotypes and how she overcame them. She emphasized that both women and men encounter stereotypes, but women, in particular, are often subjected to financial stereotypes.

Sargun said, “Gharon mein keh dete hai ki tumhe kya pata?, Tum mat batao mujhe, Tum business kya janogi (At home, they say things like, "What do you know? Don't tell me, what do you know about business?) and I think everyone who is stepping out and working and making our name for ourselves is putting that stereotype to rest.”

She added, “So, instead of having to go out and talk about it and fight about ki nahi, dekho auratein kya kuch kar rahi hai. Once you go out and do it unke apne aap pata chal jaega ki hum kya kuch kar rahe hai. (So, instead of going out and talking about it and arguing like, "No, look at what women are doing," once you go out and do it, they will automatically see what we are accomplishing).”

Sargun Mehta shares her personal experiences with stereotypes

Speaking about her personal experiences, she revealed, “I have been subjected to many stereotypes. They’re long stories. Sometimes people walk up directly to Ravi ki sir aap produce kar rahe hai toh aapka yeh. Sometimes Ravi has noticed that they would think ki Sargun toh nahi hi kar rahi hogi. (Sometimes people directly approach Ravi saying, ‘Sir, you are producing this,’ Sometimes Ravi has noticed that they think, ‘Sargun probably isn't doing it’).”

About Sargun Mehta’s show Badal Pe Paon Hai

Sargun Mehta also spoke about her new show, Badal Pe Paon Hai, in the segment. She is producing the series, which stars Amandeep Sidhu as the lead.

The promos depict the story of an ambitious girl from Punjab who pursues a career in the stock market to secure a better lifestyle for her family.

