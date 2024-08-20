Anupamaa highlights people's desperation to record videos for social media instead of helping those in need; WATCH

Anupamaa has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. Apart from a gripping storyline, the show often shares important social messages, and this time around, with the current track of the show, the makers and channel shared an extremely important social message of helping people in need instead of merely recording videos for social media.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will discover Indira Ji in a devastated state on a street. She will be shocked to see her in that state as she remembers her as a decent lady with high dignity. Anupama sees Indira Ji lying on a street beside a heap of garbage. She tries to help her get up, but in vain. She asks for other people's help but notices everyone is busy recording videos of the person in need.

Take a look at the new video from Anupamaa here:

Furthermore, Anupama lashes out at the common man for not coming forward to help the poor lady in need. A man tells her he is running late for the office, while the other person states that if he helps the lady, he will get dirty and have to return to his house to shower.

Anupama schools people for being inhuman and selfish. She asks them not to record the video of the helpless lady. She states that people would share the video on social media with a sad song and a long caption and blame the government for various things but wouldn't step up and take responsibility for things they can change.

Later, Anupama asks everyone to leave if they can't help her. It will be exciting to see what twist awaits in the show with the latest development.

Other social messages shared in Anupamaa

Every now and then, the makers of Anupamaa plug in several social messages to educate the viewers. During the Diwali celebration, the show spoke about promoting Swadesi products. Anupamaa pointed out that people often bargain from small shops but give large sums of tips in five-star hotels and other places.

In one of the tracks, the makers of the show highlighted the wastage of food by teenagers. As per the episode, Pakhi orders a lot of food and cold drinks from his father's cafeteria for her friends. She wastes a lot of food and gets schooled by Anupamaa, who gives a message on not wasting food, as many people in the world don't get even three meals in a day.

The previous episodes of Anupamaa

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, Devika was quite stressed about finding Aadhya. Meanwhile, Anupamaa opened a new food joint to support her finances. Aadhya stays with another woman and is not allowed to communicate with anyone. She prayed to God as she wanted to reunite with Anupama and Anuj as soon as possible.

As per the new promo of the show, Aadhya's new foster mother will order food from Anupamaa's food joint, and Aadhya will understand that the food is cooked by her mother, Anupama. It will be exciting to see if Anupama will be able to find Aadhya.

Anupamaa stars popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aurra Bhatnagar among others.

