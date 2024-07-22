Meet actor who once romanced Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and went on to make it big in Hindi films with Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and other bigwigs

Many actors come to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to fulfill their dreams of becoming actors and making it big in the showbiz world. At times, they start with smaller roles in advertisements, slowly crawling their way to TV, and if they're talented and lucky enough, they end up getting offers from Bollywood.

Today's pick is popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who started her career in television as a female lead for several TV shows.

Yami Gautam's work in the Television industry

Yami Gautam started her acting career with the Television show Chand Ke Paar Chalo opposite Aham Sharma. Gautam played the character of Sana in the project. She was then seen as a lead in Raajkumar Aaryan. However, her stint in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum as Leher opposite Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna garnered her immense fame.

The audience lauded Abeer (Gaurav Khanna) and Leher's love story and liked the chemistry between the actors.

Take a look at Yami Gautam's recent work here:

After gaining experience from television and regional cinema, Yami Gautam hopped onto the big screen with her first movie, Vicky Donar, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

More projects by Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam played lead roles in movies like Total Siyyapa, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re, and Junooniyat, among others. However, her performances in Kaabil, wherein she portrayed a blind character, garnered her a lot of appreciation from the viewers and critics.

Gautam's stint in OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar was also loved by the audiences.

More about Yami Gautam's personal life

Yami Gautam married her movie Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in the year 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 10, 2024.

