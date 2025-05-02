Rashmika Mandanna makes everyone’s day as she dumps years' worth of ‘secret selfies’

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to unveil some never-before-seen selfies. The actress shared some cute moments from her timeline over the past few years, including moments of her sweating it out in the gym, being spiritual, and more.

Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Dumping all my secret selfies over the years on your timeline.. Sowwwieeeee but I just was like #HmmWhyNot.”

Advertisement

See the post:

The pictures shared by the actress show her looking as fabulous as ever, including a cheeky "sorry, not-so-sorry" moment for her fans. With the series of images, her followers went on to call her “Crushmika” and “Human Sunflower.”

Check out the reactions:

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna, the actress recently made headlines after becoming the Global Ambassador from India for Crocs. Leading the Indian community’s adaptation to the Crocs campaign, the actress expressed her love for the footwear.

Sharing the same, she said, “Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to, I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the 'Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.' campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the lead role in the movie Sikandar. The Salman Khan starrer, written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, is an action drama that follows the life of Sanjay Rajkot, who is hunted by a politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy.

Advertisement

With Salman and Rashmika in the leading roles, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Rashmika Mandanna is next set to appear in the leading role in the film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush in the lead. The film, simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, is a social thriller with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: Bromance Ending Explained: How did Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan’s adventure comedy end on high note?