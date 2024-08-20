Anupamaa Written Update, August 20: Indra asks Nandita if she feels tired. Nandita cheerfully replies that they hosted so well that exhaustion is not an issue, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed Anupama's played by Rupali Ganguly cooking. Indra agrees, praising Anupama's cooking skills.

Anupama, on the other hand, prays to God, wishing a joyful Raksha Bandhan. Babuji then asks if Vanraj and Leela had come by. Anupama confirms their visit, reassuring him that everything has been handled. She then asks about Sagar, eager to tie him a rakhi. Nandita responds that Sagar mentioned he had some work, and Anupama wonders if he might be running late.

Meenu, upset by Sagar's recent behavior, expresses her hurt feelings, but Sagar remains distant, citing their social differences as the reason they can't be friends. Despite this, Meenu confesses her affection for him.

Vanraj criticizes Anupama, accusing her of making a scene as usual. Toshu, agreeing with his father, dismisses any expectations from her. Pakhi guesses that Bhabhi might have known about Meenu, but Kinjal says she’s unaware. Worried, Vanraj tells Toshu to call Meenu.

Meanwhile, Meenu is pouring her heart out to Sagar. She reveals her feelings, sharing how much she values his protective nature, enjoys riding in his auto, and treasures their moments together. She admits that her emotions are complicated and, despite knowing her family might disapprove, she needs clarity from him.

Vanraj's call interrupts, but Meenu’s phone goes unanswered. Pakhi suspects Meenu has gone to meet the auto driver, which leads Vanraj to scold her. He then gets a notification that Meenu used her card at a coffee shop, prompting him and Toshu to head there.

At the coffee shop, Sagar advises Meenu to end their friendship to avoid complications, highlighting their differences. Vanraj and Toshu arrive unexpectedly, and Meenu quickly makes up a story about waiting for a no-show friend and leaving with her coffee. Sagar escapes, relieved.

At home, Meenu and Pakhi perform the rakhi ritual with Toshu, who humorously gives her a ‘five-in-one’ gift. Meenu asks Titu to let her tie a rakhi to him too, calling him the real gift for the family. Baa notes Babuji's absence, thinking he’s at the ashram. Indra ties a rakhi to Babuji and Anupama. Meenu touches everyone by tying her mother's rakhi to Vanraj. Kinjal and Baa are relieved no issues arose. Indra praises Anupama, who thanks her.

Nandita ties a rakhi to Anuj and offers sweets. Anuj is surprised and hasn’t prepared a gift. Sagar arrives, and Anupama ties a rakhi on him, noticing he's not in a good mood. He gives her a gift, and she blesses him.

Anupama plans to talk to Sagar after his test but finds Anuj missing Adhya and struggling with festival celebrations. She reassures him that Adhya likely misses him too and comforts him, hoping for a reunion soon. Anuj holds her hand, and she rests her head on his shoulder.

In another scene, Adhya places a rakhi before Lord Krishna, asking Him to reunite her with her parents. She expresses her deep longing to see them again and seeks His protection this Raksha Bandhan.

Anupama struggles with rejected catering orders and worries about finding Adhya aka Choti, with police suggesting searches in America. Anuj offers her a stress-relief magnet to lift her spirits.

