Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her role in Anupamaa, never fails to impress her fans with her looks. The actress is one of the popular and stylish actresses of the television world. She showcased her flair for both contemporary and ethnic fashion by sharing a series of photos featuring her stunning red ethnic attire on her social media.

Rupali Ganguly slays in a stunning red saree

The Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a red saree. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Sometimes …. Just sometimes I wish …..”

The actress looked stunning in a silk saree featuring a zigzag pattern, paired with a contrasting golden pallu and border. She completed the look with a matching red and gold blouse and accessorized with a floral print myrtelaa satchel handbag.

She kept her hair open and her minimal makeup, including red lipstick, mascara, a hint of blush, and eyeliner, accentuated her elegance. She finished the look with golden bangles and rings. The airport photos received a flood of praise from fans.

As soon as Rupali Ganguly dropped the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “A piece of beauty, with mind, heart and soul! Nobody can carry the kind of elegance that you can!” Another fan commented, “All time u r looking so gorgeous & specially in saree u r fabulous.”

More about Rupali Ganguly

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly starred in several hit shows and built a massive fan following. She made her television debut in 2000 with Sukanya and went on to become widely known for her role as Monisha Sarabhai.

Fans continue to cherish her previous roles, which include appearances in popular shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

