Archana Gautam REACTS to reaching Bigg Boss 16 finale; underlines having no fandom and promotion done

In a recent tweet, Archana Gautam opened up about reaching the Bigg Boss 16 finale despite having no promotion done. She also expressed gratitude towards the almighty for being with her.

By Garima
Published on Jan 31, 2024  |  05:21 PM IST |  656
Archana Gautam
Image: Archana Gautam Instagram

Thanks to her participation in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, Archana Gautam rose to popularity and earned huge recognition. While inside the controversial house, she created a buzz with her lively persona and strong game. The actress emerged as one of the finalists of the reality show and ended up being the third runner-up. Recently, she reacted to reaching the Bigg Boss 16 finale, thereby expressing delight at the achievement.

Archana Gautam mentions having no PR connection 

Archana Gautam appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and got evicted at the fourth spot during the finale. Reacting to the same, she mentioned reaching such a place without any promotion or PR manager. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote, "Starting se banne wale Fandom ki baat hi kuch or hoti hai. Kyuki wo log Hamesha Dil mein hote hai. #ArchanaGautam (Fandom generated from starting up is a different matter altogether. Because those people are always in the heart. #archanagautam)."

Look at the tweet here:


Underlining having no support from any sort of agency, Archana tweeted, "आज मैं अपने आप को बहुत ही खुश किस्मत मान रही हूं कि बिग बॉस 16 में बिना PR के बिना मैनेजर के बिना एजेंसी के बिना पैसे के बिना प्रमोशन के, बिना मीडिया प्रमोशन के बिना फैंडम के और नाही कोई सोशल मीडिया टीम इंस्टाग्राम के लिए। तो भी अपनी मेहनत से मैं 3rd Runner Up बनी सोचो ! जो लोग इतना PR पैसा लगाते हैं। वह लोग Top 2, Top 3 में आते हैं थैंक गॉड मेरा साथ देने के लिए। (Today I consider myself very lucky that in Bigg Boss 16, without PR, without manager, without agency, without money, without promotion, without media promotion, without fandom and no social media team for Instagram, I became the 3rd Runner Up with my hard work! People who spend so much money on PR, come in Top 2, Top 3. Thank God for supporting me)."

Here's the tweet:


For the uninitiated, Archana Gautam revealed being hospitalized after she shared a picture of her injected hand and expressed that she was in pain. Fans expressed their concern and prayed for her quick recovery. On the professional front, last year, she participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra reveals Parineeti Chopra did THIS to congratulate her

About The Author
Garima
Garima
Author
Linkedin

With a bachelor's degree in mass communication, Garima works as a content writer for the TV section at

...

Credits: Archana Gautam Twitter
