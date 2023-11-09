Asha Negi's heartwarming video with mom captures fans' hearts; here's how Rithvik Dhanjani reacted

Asha Negi who has already made a mark in the industry with her acting talent uploaded an adorable video featuring her mom on social media today. The video melted the hearts of the netizens but caught our attention is Asha Negi's ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani's comment on the post. The two maintain a cordial relationship and this gesture proves that ex-lovers can be friends. Check out the post here.

Asha Negi's adorable video with her mom

In the video, Asha Negi takes her followers on a journey of precious moments spent with her mom. From candid moments to enjoying breakfast together, the actress showcases the strong bond she shares with her mother. She uploaded the video with the caption, "Mummmyyyy yaarrrr!! मेरी पहाड़ी माँ"

Check out Asha Negi's video with her mom here:

Rithvik Dhanjani's comment on Asha Negi's post

What caught the attention of fans and media alike was the unexpected yet sweet gesture from Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha's ex-boyfriend. As soon as the video was posted, Rithvik dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comments section, expressing his admiration for the heartwarming mother-daughter moments.

This gesture from Rithvik added a touch of nostalgia for fans who fondly remember the couple's chemistry during their time together. A few dropped red hearts and appreciated this gesture. Otherrs wrote, "@rithvik_d jaisa koi nahin hai. U are such a pure soul @ashanegi maa @rithvik_d bond forever, yeh comment dekh mere ankho aasu aagaye kyun alag hue ashvik kitna pyaara rishta tha."

Check out the comments here:

Asha and Rithvik's cordial relationship post-breakup has been a talking point in the industry. Their ability to maintain a friendly connection and support each other's endeavours has earned them admiration from fans. The duo often showcases their camaraderie on social media. This year, Rithvik also dropped a sweet birthday post for the actress.

Fans flooded the comments section with positive messages, praising Asha for sharing such a beautiful and intimate glimpse into her life. Arjit Taneja, Ruhaanika Dhawann, Meiyang Chang, and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh are among Asha's industry friends who showered their love on the video.

