Starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in lead roles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is an audience's favorite show which has an engaging storyline. As per recent reports, the show is set to take a 10-year leap and reportedly only Bhavika will be retained in the show post-leap. Now, Ayesha Singh, who played the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, reacted to the news of the show's leap.

Ayesha Singh reacts to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap:

While talking to ETimes TV, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh spoke about the show taking a leap and said, "I have heard about the talks around the 10-year leap. I wish well for the show. The show has given me so much and I would always want it to be the best and continue to connect with masses." Further, she sent her love and best wishes to the team of the show.

Ayesha Singh shares health update:

For the uninformed, recently Ayesha Singh's health deteriorated as her face was swollen due to unknown reasons. The actress has shared her health update on social media by sharing a post and informing her fans that she is in the recovery process. Speaking about the same, Ayesha told the portal that she has been taking painkillers and also consulting doctors to learn about the diagnosis.

The actress revealed how the doctors are unable to find out about the diagnosis due to which her face is swollen. She also mentioned how her family is her support system and she has been coping with the pain by resting. However, Ayesha explained that due to the pain, she is unable to sleep and hopes to recover soon.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is making headlines for its 10-year leap. As per reports, Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the show as Inspecter Bhanvar Patil. Karanvir will play a psycho lover of Savi who would misuse his power for his vested interests. Confirming his character and entry in the show, Karanvir told Pinkvilla exclusively that he is quite excited yet nervous to be a part of the project.

While Bhavika Sharma will continue to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora and the other cast members of Bhosale family will not be a part of the show.

