Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma-Ayesha Singh's alleged cold war and more; 5 times show made headlines

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top-rated soap operas currently airing on Indian Television screens. The engaging storyline, acting prowess of the actors, and unexpected twists and turns have managed to hook the attention of the viewers. Premiered on October 5, 2020, the show consistently gained massive fan following owing to its interesting storyline.

The love triangle plot, family drama, complex relationships, and so on kept the viewers interested. Thus, the viewership of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kept increasing with each passing day and it now ranks as the second most-watched daily soap.

Apart from the love that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got so far, there have been times when the show sparked headlines for the wrong reasons. From off-screen rivalries, tragedy, and actors' personal lives being exposed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed eyeballs numerous times due to its controversies.

Here are 5 times when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made headlines:

Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's alleged cold war:

Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's alleged cold war didn't get noticed by anyone. For those who aren't aware, Ayesha Singh portrayed the character of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and starred opposite Neil Bhatt, who played Virat. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma was seen playing Patralekha, the parallel lead of the show.

Initially, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh shared a cordial relationship off-screen but they were never best of friends. From sharing pictures online to promote the show to Ayesha attending Neil and Aishwarya's wedding, things were going well. However, reportedly due to minor misunderstandings, their relationship deteriorated over a period of time.

Reportedly, their rivalry stemmed from Aishwarya constantly getting trolled for playing the antagonist in the show and creating chaos in Sai and Virat's (Ayesha and Neil's on-screen characters) relationship. Ardent fans of the on-screen couple didn't appreciate Aishwarya's character and often mocked her on social media.

The rift between Aishwarya and Ayesha Singh became evident after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Despite their off-screen differences, the two actresses remained highly professional while shooting. Before the first season wrapped up, Aishwarya and Ayesha's fallout grabbed eyeballs.

To date, Aishwarya and Ayesha have not disclosed the reason for their rivalry and have remained tight-lipped about it. While they admitted that they do not share a close bond with one another, the cause of their rivalry is still a mystery.

Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's reel together:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's love tale:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple fell in love during their stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon decided to get married considering their love for each other. The status from being co-stars to life partners didn't change overnight.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Neil had a good bond since they began shooting for the soap opera. They formed a great friendship and caught everyone's eye. While Neil had feelings for her, it was Aishwarya who took the first initiative to take their relationship forward.

Sharma had messaged Bhatt after she was frustrated with the mixed signals that he was giving. To put an end to it, Aishwarya called Neil and confessed her feelings for him, and asked him if he felt for her the same way. However, Neil stated that he wanted to focus on his career, leaving Sharma disappointed.

Aishwarya regretted taking the first step and hearing Neil's answer. After the incident, Neil would often stare at Aishwarya and get mesmerized by her beauty. One day, Aishwarya left the sets after pack-up, and Neil felt disappointed that she didn't even say goodbye. Later that day, Neil and Aishwarya met near her building and chatted for 45 minutes while taking a walk.

After that, Aishwarya asked Neil, "What's next?" and that's when Neil told her that he would like to marry her. They kept their relationship private and continued their courtship secretly for a while. On the day of their engagement ceremony (roka), they shared a picture, and that's how the world found out about their relationship.

Aishwarya and Neil had a small wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, with only close family and friends in attendance. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends, family, and co-stars. Additionally, Bollywood actress Rekha also attended their wedding.

A PIC of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt with Rekha from their wedding:

When Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets caught fire:

On March 10, 2023, a sudden massive fire broke out on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets in Goregaon, Film City. It was reported that almost 2,000 people were on set and the fire caused damage to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.

When the incident happened, the actors, crew, and everyone present on the sets were evacuated quickly. Senior officials were on site to oversee operations, ensuring no casualties. As per reports, the fire broke down after a short circuit happened due to a technical failure in a scheduled fire sequence.

​​After this incident, the sets of the show were destroyed to a huge extent due to which the shoot was relocated to the other set.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's entire team:

Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's exit:

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt took an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the makers decided to introduce a generation leap. Aishwarya's character Patralekha's track ended abruptly in the show when her character decides to leave Virat and his house considering his love for Sai.

Speaking about Ayesha and Neil's exit, their characters's track ended on the show while saving a hijacked plane from the terrorists. Sai and Neil were seen saving the hostages, their family, and their daughter, however, they die in the bomblast.

After their characters died, the makers introduced generation leap in May 2023, and Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh were roped in to play the key roles.

Sumit Singh's personal life getting exposed:

Recently, Sumit Singh’s name got involved in a major controversy. Several reports surfaced online claiming that Sumit is in a relationship with actor Shagun Pandey. It was also said that Shagun arrived on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and created a major scene.

A report in the media suggested that Sumit Singh was two-timing with Shagun Pandey and an actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Reportedly, when Shagun learned about the same, he stormed onto the set and confronted her along with the actor she was involved with. The incident led to the actress facing a panic attack, owing to which the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was halted for a few hours.

However, Pinkvilla contacted Sumit Singh to know her side of the story. While talking to us, the actress mentioned that the reports were fake. She said, "The media reports are all fabricated. Yes, Shagun did come on the sets, but not because he is my boyfriend. I want to put the record straight that Shagun and I are not dating each other. We worked together in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. We have family relations."

Further, Sumit mentioned that while she was randomly talking to Shagun on the call when her health deteriorated and he rushed to the set to check on her well-being. She even mentioned that Shagun didn't create any scenes on the sets of the show.

Later, Pinkvilla exclusively received Sumit Singh's marriage photos. Many were unaware of her personal life but Sumit is married to a film director Pushpendra Singh. Pinkvilla's sources claimed that Pushpendra and Sumit got married in 2018 and had a grand wedding celebration. The actress was also a part of Pushpendra's controversial film Ajmer-92'. Not only this but the couple are proud parents of a baby boy, Rudhra.

Take a look at Sumit Singh’s marriage PICS:

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which often ranks in the second position on the TRP chart, is all set to take a leap soon.

Reportedly, the Bhosale family and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will die in a tragic accident in the show whereas Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will manage to survive. Even Sumit Singh’s track will conclude in the show. Recently entered Karavir Bohra is said to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Kaveri Priyam would play the parallel lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap. Joining her will be Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and Sagar Saini, who will be seen playing pivotal roles. Reports are that Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen playing the character of the new male lead in the show.

