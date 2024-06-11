Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Nimai Bali aka Raosaheb on exiting show; 'Will miss cast and crew the most'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The show is slated to undergo a major revamp with a leap of ten years. The show will witness lead actor Shakti Arora exiting the show along with another actor who plays the members of the Bhosale family. Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Nimai Bali, who plays the character of Raosaheb in the show, and in an exclusive chat, Bali shared light on his exiting show, bonds with actors, and more.

Nimai Bali on exiting from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When asked about his exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Nimai Bali said, "I've had a wonderful time playing the powerful character of Raosaheb in the show. The best thing about being a part of the show has been the cast and crew and I'll definitely miss the entire cast and crew of the show. The makers made sure to have an extremely positive environment, which worked wonders for the show."

Take a look at a recent clip from the episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Talking about the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Nimai Bali said, "Of course, it is saddening that due to the leap, we have to exit. While I couldn't really comprehend the decision of leap as we were doing fine as far as TRP is concerned, I do respect the decision taken by the channel and the makers. I'm sure it is a well-thought-over decision."

Nimai Bali on positive atmosphere on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Nimai Bali mentioned that the makers ensured positivity on the sets of the show; he said, "I have been a part of many shows but none as positive as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the project head Pankaj Kaushik has managed the show so brilliantly that no actor has any issues with each others' schedules. There are no jealousy or cold wars on the sets. It has been truly a great place to work at."

Shakti Arora on exiting from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora confirmed his exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He stated that he was shocked to learn about the leap, considering their performance on the TRP charts. He mentioned that romance was missing in the show, and if makers planned to add the spice of romance, the show's TRP would've spiked up.

He also expressed his gratitude to the makers and channel for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the show and also quoted the show as his 'career's best'.

Sumit Singh on exiting from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sumit Singh, who plays the character of Reeva in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, also shared her thoughts on exiting from the show post-leap and stated that it'd be difficult for her to move on as she is very close to her character. She added that she had given her all to portray Reeva's pain, her emotions, and her sacrifice.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma playing the lead faces of the show. After a generation leap, the main cast exited, paving the way for Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora to play the lead roles.

