Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Manasi Salvi feels 'lucky' to play mother figure to Ishaan and Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headed for a leap and before wrapping up the pre-leap story, the makers brought back one of the important characters from the show, Isha played by Manasi Salvi. Salvi's track was abruptly ended in the show but now she is back in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manasi Salvi spoke at length about her return to show, the leap, her bonds with her co-actors, and more.

Manasi Salvi on returning to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about returning to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Manasi Salvi said, "Actually, it was a deliberate move in favor of the story. Isha had to be away so that Savi's struggle on her own could be showcased, otherwise, Isha was always there for Savi. There had to be a hiatus and I was informed by the production house. And now when it is the time, they got be back."

Take a look at Manasi Salvi's post on returning to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Manasi Salvi on bonds with Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma

Talking about her bond with onscreen Ishaan and Savi, the actress said, "My bond with Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is extremely special."

Divulging about her equation with Arora, Salvi shared, "Shakti and I have a great give and take in terms of chemistry onscreen. We have this mother-son bonding."

Speaking further about her bond with Bhavika, the actress revealed, "With Savi it is always special because it is just like the bond that I have with my daughter."

Emphasizing her playing the role of a mother, Manasi said, "First time, on a television show, I get to be an almost mother for both the leads (laughs). I am lucky in that aspect. Both are wonderful actors and beautiful souls."

Manasi Salvi on receiving a warm welcome on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set

Manasi Salvi revealed, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set is very special to me." She continued, "My production house has been extremely kind and so are the people at ground level. There's an Anna on our sets who looks after parking of actors' cars. When he saw my car, he was so happy, he was smiling from ear to ear. He is an old man, he struggled to walk but he stood up and greeted me. He accommodated my car with so much love."

The actress added, "I feel it is the gestures like these that makes you feel loved and respected. I am elated to return to the shoot of the show. It was a warm welcome and I felt I was never away."

Manasi Salvi on fans' feedback on her return

The Junooniyatt actress said, "It is overwhelming. Ever since I exited from the show, every post I put up on social media had fans requesting me to return to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They'd ask me if I'll return soon. I couldn't believe the amount of love that they showered upon me. I am not playing a lead, I'm a character and I've always played characters. I've had my lead days when I was younger but now the love that I am receiving, it's uncanny! In today's time, it is all about lead actors. "

She added, "Television is family oriented, and thus maybe, all characters receive love. TRP jo hoti hai fan ki wajeh se hoti hai and actors ki personal TRP bhi fans ki wajah se hoti hai. (TRPs are all because of the fans and actors' personal popularity also depends upon fans)Their love is my demand and that's how my producers are going to cast me. Fans have been showering their love on me since 29 years now and I feel only blessed for the same."

Manasi Salvi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap

Talking about the leap, Manasi Salvi shared, "Honestly, I haven't been told about the upcoming track. I'm not sure about who's exiting and who's not. I am not even sure if Isha will be there post leap as I haven't done any look test for that. Currently, I am shooting for the ongoing story. Viewers will have to wait and watch for the drama to unfold."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap story

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive details about the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We exclusively reported about actors Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini being roped in for the show.

We also informed our viewers that Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key fame Kaveri Priyam will be seen essaying an important role, followed by Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Varun Jain.

Pinkvilla also reported about child actress Amayra Khurana being roped in to play a pivotal role post-leap. While Bhavika Sharma will be retained after the leap in the show, Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen joining the show as the male lead.

