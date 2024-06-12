Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Amayra Khurana to join Bhavika Sharma in show post leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines for its upcoming leap in the show. The show is slated to take a ten-year-leap and post which Shakti Arora as Ishaan along with other Bhosale family members will exit the show. Bhavika Sharma will continue playing Savi in the show post-leap. Meanwhile, the show will witness many new entries. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusive information about a child actress entering the show in a pivotal role.

Amayra Khurana to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Child actress Amayra Khurana has been roped in to play a prominent character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap. As per sources, post leap, Savi will be seen playing the character of a teacher and will meet a cute child (played by Amayra Khurana). The duo will form a warm bond. Savi will further come to know about the child's father being a rude person. The child's father's character will be essayed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, who will play the new male lead of the show after leap.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Furthermore, sources suggest that the story of the show will revolve around the child uniting the two lead protagonists. According to a little birdie from the sets, Amayra has already shot for the promo of the show.

We tried reaching out to Amayra's parents but couldn't connect with them.

New entries post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting new entries in the show after leap. We had exclusively informed that actors Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini will be seen playing important roles in the show. We also reported exclusively that Kaveri Priyam will be seen as a parallel lead in the show while Varun Jain will also essay an important character.

