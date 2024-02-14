Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni drops love-filled PIC with Jasmin Bhasin celebrating Valentine’s Day

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most adored couples in the television industry, openly sharing their relationship on social media. Frequently spotted with each other's families, the duo, known for their vlog channel 'JasLy,' candidly discuss their love life and the challenges they've faced as a couple.

Aly Goni’s Valentine's Day post:

On Valentine’s Day, Aly shared a cosy picture with Jasmin on social media and wrote, “Tujhe pata hai mein yeh Valentine’s Day falentine’s day nahi maanta par Insta pe sab ke post dekhke teri yaad aagayi" (You know that I don't believe in this Valentine's Day or Falentine's Day, but seeing everyone's posts on Instagram, I remembered you).

The post garnered attention from their industry friends. While Jasmin Bhasin responded by just writing, “Hahhahhahah,” fellow actress Charu Mehra wrote, “Arrre arrrreeee aashiq bhi hoon qaatil bhi hooon!” Sonal Chauhan commented, “Awww.”