Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wraps up first schedule of Dus June Ki Raat

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs no introduction. The actress is still remembered for her fierce stint in Bigg Boss 16. Post the show, she has been involved in significant projects. The Udaariyaan actress recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming web series, 'Dus June Ki Raat,' where she is paired opposite actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Dus June Ki Raat first schedule wrap up

Priyanka took to Instagram to announce the completion of the first schedule of 'Dus June Ki Raat.' She shared pictures on her Instagram stories and posted a video from the series' pack-up session. The Gathbandhan actress didn't reveal much about her role, leaving fans curious and excited to learn more.

Excitement surrounding Dus June Ki Raat

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series, 'Dus June Ki Raat,' is generating excitement with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary playing a key role opposite Tusshar Kapoor. Despite keeping details about her character under wraps, Priyanka's fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in this fresh project. Her transition from the small screen to a significant role in Ekta Kapoor's web series highlights her talent and rising popularity. As Priyanka steps into this new chapter, her fans are excitedly looking forward to another outstanding performance that will enhance her standing in the entertainment industry. The series, set to be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji, will also feature actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Bigg Boss journey:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's experience in Bigg Boss 16 was a rollercoaster of challenges and triumphs. Initially entering the show alongside Udaariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta, she faced unexpected solo battles after Ankit's elimination. Amid speculations about her game weakening, Priyanka defied expectations, showcasing resilience and emerging as one of the most formidable contestants. Her camaraderie with fellow contestants, including Ankit Gupta, Saundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam, garnered appreciation, adding a layer of warmth and companionship amidst the intense competition.

During the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended her journey as the second runner-up. It was a shocker for many viewers. The show's host, Salman Khan, commended Choudhary for her journey and praised her sportsmanship.

