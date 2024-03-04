Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi opens up about her current relationship status with runner-up Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, recently opened up about her relationship with the first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. For the unversed, the duo was making headlines for their increasing closeness inside the Bigg Boss house. For the first time after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi has finally spoken on her current relationship status with Abhishek.

Khanzaadi’s current relationship status with Abhishek Kumar

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, opened up about her current relationship with Abhishek Kumar. She said, “Just like in the show, he is still after me, but the only difference is people don't see this. I have unfollowed him, but he still follows me on Instagram." Unapologetically clear, Khanzaadi revealed that she has unfollowed him while he continues to follow her on her official Instagram.

Khanzaadi’s relationship with Abhishek inside Bigg Boss

The rapper reminisced about her bond with Abhishek inside the Bigg Boss house, where the two were seen having a love-hate relationship. In a previous interview, she mentioned that although she had her differences with Abhishek, she still considers him a good friend.

Speaking of her relationship dynamics with the Udaariyaan actor inside the reality show, Khanzaadi said, “My relationship with Abhishek was real. I was just being myself. It was real for sure, from both sides. It was definitely something special. It didn't hurt me and didn't affect me when people perceived it as something fake. I was called 'characterless'. But, it didn't take a toll on me.”

Later in the interview, she spilled the beans on why she backed off in her relationship with the Udaariyaan actor. Khanzaadi revealed, "I took a step back because I had the conscious feeling of being watched by our parents. I knew both our families were watching the show, and given that mine are very orthodox, it became very difficult for me. Because of all this, I couldn't move further in our relationship. Additionally, Abhishek was not able to move on from Isha Malviya, which made me unsure.”

Khanzaadi's future work plans with Abhishek

Firoza, aka Khanzaadi, highlighted that she is willing to work with the 27-year-old actor, Abhishek, further in the future. She said, “There will definitely be one. I even want to sing, provided he expresses an interest in featuring in my music videos. If he wants to collaborate with me, I am open to it." Khanzaadi playfully added, “Ban jao mera hero (Be my star)."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame also expressed her interest by reiterating her previous statement about the challenges in their relationship due to family expectations and Abhishek's past.

Speaking of Khanzaadi’s projects, she has released two music videos post Bigg Boss 17, where she also featured Anurag Dobhal in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar was seen in a music video opposite Mannara Chopra.

