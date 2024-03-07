Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel opens up about getting an offer from THIS iconic comedy show

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel, who made a wild card entry on the show and managed to win hearts with his perfect comic timing, opened up about his life inside and outside the reality show. Being an entertainment package through and through, he brought a fun element into the house. And, fans of Samarth will be eager to know which comedy show has approached him to be a part of it. Recently, in a candid interview, the Bigg Boss 17 fame opened up about the same and revealed details.

Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel gets an offer from show Comedy Circus

After his entertaining journey on Bigg Boss, where he was recognized for his unmatched comic timing and statements, Samarth Jurel received an offer from the iconic comedy show in the history of Indian television, Comedy Circus. He disclosed this when asked if he was interested in doing comedy shows, in addition to television, music albums, and films.

Samarth said, “I’ll be very honest mujhe aaya tha, Comdey Circus 2 season naya aa raha tha (I'll be very honest, I had heard from the makers of the new season of Comedy Circus 2, for which they were giving me the slot).”

How did Samarth Jurel respond to the offer?

When Samarth Jurel revealed that he had received the offer from Comedy Circus, he mentioned rejecting it straight away. The Bigg Boss 17 fame revealed his reason for rejecting Comedy Circus and said, “Main nhi karna chahta. Matlab baat huy thi meri but mujhe actually main comedian nahi hu. Matlab ya to main stan-up krna mujhe ata nhi to main sach batau craze bada hai ki kar lenge but main ghabra raha tha ki yar kaise krunga main, to mujhe samjh mien nahi aya to maine bola mujhse to nhi ho payega (I don't want to do it. I mean, there was a discussion about it with me, but I'm not actually a comedian. I mean, either I don't know how to do stand-up or to be honest, there's a huge craze that I thought I could do it, but I was scared thinking, how will I do it? So, I couldn't understand, and I said I won't be able to do it).”

The show, which has given India outstanding and successful artists and comedians like Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and many more, had its offer rejected by the 23-year-old actor. The Udaariyaan actor also revealed that he worked in Naagin, Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Maitree, and then Bigg Boss. Further, he says that he would want to work in a television show whose story revolves around a man as it often does revolve around women.

What was the reaction of the makers of Comedy Circus?

Jurel revealed that Comedy Circus is coming up with a new theme or concept, but he isn't very aware of the details. He shared the reaction of the show's makers after he rejected the offer.

Divulging further on the same, Samarth said, “Unki traf se phone aya tha mujhe. To wo bole bhi ki yaar humne apka Bigg Boss bhi dekha hai ya fir humne show mien bhi dekha hai matlb aap engaging hai bade (I received a call from their side. They even said, ‘We have seen you in Bigg Boss, or we have seen you on the show, meaning you are very engaging’).”

He shared that in his response, he told the makers he’d take the compliment but he is not yet ready to do a comedy show, though he is interested in pursuing movies, TV shows, and films for now.

Meanwhile, Samarth, who grabbed headlines during his Bigg Boss stint for his tense relationship with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar mentioned that everything is much better between them than it was inside the show. They all recently met watch other at Jigna Vohra’s birthday, Bigg Boss celebration party, and many more such incidents but according to Samarth nothing was awkward between them.

