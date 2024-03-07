Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta is a business owner besides being makeup artist?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has intrigued generations of audiences with its intriguing tracks. The show which has been bringing smiles to millions of faces, has undergone several changes in its cast since its inception. Actress Jheel Mehta who earned a distinct identity with her unmatched portrayal of Sonu, bid adieu to the show sometime ago. However, she stays in touch with her admirers through social media. Recently, the actress took up interesting queries from fans during a Q&A session.

TMKOC fame Jheel Mehta talks about her business ventures

Jheel Mehta, who is still praised for her role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said that she owns a business named Safe Student Housing which deals with providing accommodations to students who come to study in Mumbai from outside the city.

Earlier than this, the former actress dropped her first vlog wherein she shared the actual reason for quitting the popular sitcom. She stated, “I left Taarak Mehta because I was in 10th standard and as you know, we have these board exams. I needed to prepare for them and which is why I decided to leave the show. Being on TV was something I dreamt of as a child. I fulfilled that dream and afterwards, I wanted to focus on studies. Now, I am into business and this is what I am planning to continue.”

Advertisement

Jheel left acting to pursue her studies and did a BBA with a major in Finance. Alongside her studies, she made a career as a makeup artist too.

Take a look at Jheel Mehta’s latest Instagram post:

Jheel Mehta is set to begin a new chapter of her life. Going by one of the recent posts, it seems like she has kick-started her pre-wedding festivities. Jheel posted a few heartwarming photos posing alongside her fiance, Aditya, and her in-laws.

Along with the pictures, the soon-to-be-married wrote, "New beginnings #LoveAJkal And a new family photo. Did my own makeup for a small ceremony that we had with our families!"

For the unversed, the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently essayed by Palak Sindhwani, who took over the same from Nidhi Bhanushali.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to join Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan