Bigg Boss 17, Jan 15, 2024: Abhishek Kumar says sorry to Samarth Jurel as latter exits house

In today's episode, contestant Samarth Jurel's journey on the show came to an end with his eviction. Among the nominated contestants, Samarth's journey was cut short as he received the least votes from the audience. While Isha Malviya broke down hearing Bigg Boss taking his name, Abhishek Kumar apologized to him as he exited from the house. Other contestants were also shocked to hear his name being announced.

Abhishek Kumar says sorry to Samarth Jurel

Minutes after Samarth Jurel entertained everyone with his dance moves and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya took their exit, Bigg Boss announced Samarth's name. The guests asked Samarth to perform a pole dance. They asked him to use Abhishek Kumar as a pole, and the two put up a great performance.

As Samarth took his exit, he hugged Abhishek as well, and the latter said to him, 'Sorry.' He again apologized when the evicted contestant was walking out of the house.

For the unversed, Samarth, Isha, and Abhishek had an argument a few weeks back inside the house, which ended up in Abhishek slapping Samarth. Salman Khan slammed Samarth for instigating Abhishek and mentioned that in the outside world, Abhishek has become a hero after slapping Samarth.

Reaction of other contestants on Samarth Jurel's exit

Mannara Chopra shared that Samarth was the only friend inside the Bigg Boss 17 house who didn't expect anything from her in return for his friendship. She added that she couldn't believe that Samarth was taking his exit.

Samarth hugged everyone, and as Ankita told her that she would miss him inside the house, he asked her if they would meet outside. Even after he left, Mannara shared this with the other contestants.

Isha cried profusely and stated that she felt alone inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita Lokhande consoled her and shared that she would be with her. She also mentioned that if Samarth was the captain, he would have immunity against the eviction.

After Samarth's exit, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were heard discussing the other day's incident when the latter slapped the evicted contestant. Munawar explained that this is the reason why Samarth received low votes.

