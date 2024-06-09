EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan says THIS on receiving mixed signals from romantic partners

Ayesha Khan has been basking in the glory of new-found fame and recognition that followed her post her controversial appearance in Bigg Boss 17. Apart from doing several big-budget music videos, Khan also featured in an item number in the regional movie Gangs of Godavari.

The song titled Motha had Ayesha leading the raunchy number. Recently, Khan got into an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla and shared her thoughts on things that she feels are a red flag in guys and about other positive stuff that are a green flag.

Ayesha Khan on receiving mixed signals from a guy

When asked to label receiving mixed signals from a guy as a red or green flag, Ayesha Khan was quick to tag it as the red flag trait. She went on to explain that if a guy is really into a girl, he will make sure to give her proper signals.

She said, "He is a zero. One thing I believe is that if a guy likes you and he wants you, he will make sure that you know that he likes you. And when there is mixed signals, it means that he doesn't like you or doesn't want you. So don't take mixed signals as maybe he likes you, no he doesn't. If he liked you, he'd be there for you."

Take a look at the full video interview of Ayesha Khan with Pinkvilla here:

Ayesha Khan further added, "This is one thing that I've understood ke agar aapko koi ladka pasand karta hai,toh woh pasand karta hai, there shouldn't be any mixed signals. Aur koi bhi tareeke ke mixed signals hai toh no, its not happening. He is a red flag. (If the person likes you, he likes you! If there are mixed signals, its not happening.)"

Ayesha Khan on a man being a mumma's boy

When asked to tag a mumma's boy into a green or red flag, Khan gave a balanced explanation and called the trait a green flag. She went ahead to state that a guy should know how to maintain a boundary and if he is able to do that, being a parent's favorite is a positive thing.

More about Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan has been a part of shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Baalveer. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 17 wherein she entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui and claimed that he was romantically involved with her while he was also in a complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

Ayesha Khan claimed that Munawar Faruqui met her under the pretext of casting her in a music video and narrating sob stories. She stated that Faruqui claimed to love her and shared that he had broken up with ex-girlfriend Nazila. He had also asked Khan if she wished to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 but she denied.

As Faruqui portrayed being committed in a relationship on Bigg Boss 17, Khan found things fishy and contacted Munawar's girlfriend Nazila. After learning about his apparent two-timing, Khan decided to enter Bigg Boss 17 and expose Munawar.

As Khan entered Bigg Boss 17, Munawar apologized to her and accepted his mistakes. He mentioned that he didn't give closure to his relationship because of which things got further complicated. Faruqui is now married to celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

